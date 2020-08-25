Megan Fox Is Ready To Live, Hints at Dark Secret

Megan Fox is ready to embrace her life and stop “being afraid.”

She is in Bulgaria, and is trying to face the new normal – in her own way, she tells ET.

“It’s been a long road of quarantine,” she says, having self-isolated in Los Angeles after filming in Puerto Rico, and then again before flying to Europe. “I just got let out of quarantine here.”

Acknowledging that her life has transformed amid quarantine as she split from husband Brian Austin Green and embarked on a new romance with Machine Gun Kelly, she said: “My life changed so much during the quarantine. It’s crazy. I’m not somebody who’s ever done well with authority or being restricted by authority, so this has been really challenging for me. It’s taught me a lot of patience, honestly, and I had to surrender. This is something I can’t fight. I had to surrender to it and trust that the universe is carrying me.”