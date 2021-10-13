Megan Fox Has Body Dysmorphia?

Megan Fox is opening up about her insecurities, even as she acknowledges being one of the world’s most notorious sex symbols. The 35-year-old told British GQ Style: “Yeah, I have body dysmorphia. I have a lot of deep insecurities. We may look at somebody and think, ‘That person’s so beautiful. Their life must be so easy.’ They most likely don’t feel that way about themselves.”

Fox and her beau Machine Gun Kelly were giving joint interviews, while tattooing each other.

Their ink read, “the darkest fairytale,” which Fox said “alludes back to one of the first text messages we ever sent each other.”

She also said of their relationship: “Famously, like, I’m an unusual person. And I had buried a lot of that because it didn’t have a place to live. I recognize so much of myself in him, and vice versa, and that locked-up part of me that I had put away. I’d always felt like there was that thing missing, that I’d given up on, that you’re always seeking. But then you meet the person that completes that for you and you’re like, ‘Oh, this is what my heart was searching for. That’s what that beacon was this whole time.’”