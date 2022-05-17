Megan Fox Cuts A Hole In Her Designer Jumpsuit To Have Sex With Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly will stop at nothing to express their love to and for one another. On Sunday (May 15th), the Jennifer’s Body actress posted a series of photos to Instagram from the 2022 Billboard Music Awards—including a screenshot that shares she cut a hole in her blue jumpsuit to have sex with Kelly.

“Was this blue outfit expensive because we just cut a hole in the crotch so we could have sex,” she wrote to her stylist, Maeve Reilly, via text.

Reilly responded, “I hate you,” and added three laughing emojis. “I’ll fix it.”

One fan humorously wrote in the comments section, “Everything I know about this relationship has been completely against my will.”