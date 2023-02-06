Megan Fox, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Kit Harrington + More!

MEGAN FOX ATTENDS GRAMMYS PARTY AFTER SUFFERING CONCUSSION AND BROKEN WRIST: Megan Fox revealed on Instagram Sunday (February 5th) that despite suffering a concussion and a broken wrist, she still made her way to Clive Davis’ pre-GRAMMYs gala. “Off the plane with a broken wrist and a concussion straight to a Grammys party,” she wrote on Instagram. Entertainment Tonight reports that she showed up on the red carpet sporting a hot-pink brace on her right hand. It is not yet known how she was injured.

ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER ALLEGEDLY HITS BICYCLIST WITH HIS CAR: According to TMZ, Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a traffic accident over the weekend that sent a bicyclist to the hospital. Law enforcement officials told the outlet that the bicyclist made a left turn in front of Schwarzenegger before he was able to hit his brakes. He was reportedly not going very fast, but the woman complained of pain afterwards. No alcohol or drug use is suspected. The outlet also reports that the Terminator actor took the woman’s bike to a local bike shop for repairs.

KIT HARRINGTON AND ROSE LESLIE ARE EXPECTING THEIR SECOND CHILD: Game of Thrones fans will be delighted to learn that Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie are expecting another baby! Harrington shared the news on The Tonight Show Friday (February 3rd), telling Jimmy Fallon that the baby boy they welcomed in 2021 is “about to get the shock of his life,” since he’s going to “get a brother or sister.” Harrington also shared that he is “terrified” for their second child to arrive. “With the first baby you’re like walking through clouds and dancing through fields of daisies for 9 months, well — the man is anyway,” he said. The second time around, he added, “The reality check comes much shorter. You get practical real quick.”

LIAM NEESON CALLS UFC STAR CONOR MCGREGOR A ‘LITTLE LEPRECHAUN:’ Liam Neeson is not a fan of the UFC or Conor McGregor, and he is making it known in a new interview with Men’s Health. “UFC I can’t stand,” the Taken actor said. “That to me is like a bar fight. I know the practitioners are like, ‘No, you’re wrong — the months of training we do …’ Why don’t you just grab a beer bottle and hit the other guy over the head? That’s the next stage of the UFC. I hate it. … That little leprechaun Conor McGregor, he gives Ireland a bad name. I know he’s fit, and I admire him for that. But I can’t take it.”

KEKE PALMER CELEBRATES HER BABY BUMP: Keke Palmer is having fun being pregnant. The Nope actress shared a video of herself dancing in her underwear to “They D*cking” by Lil Boosie to Instagram on Sunday (February 5th). “Goodmorning y’all!!! Happy Sunday from me && the bump,” she captioned the post.