Megan Fox Announces She Wrote A Book Of Poems About The ‘Secrets’ And ‘Sins’ Of Men

Megan Fox is detailing her experiences with men through poetry. The Jennifer’s Body actress announced on Tuesday (August 8th) that she wrote a book of poems titled Pretty Boys Are Poisonous. It is available for pre-order now and will be released on November 7th.

Alongside a photo of the book’s cover, which features the drawing of a small black snake inside of a mouth, the Transformers actress wrote, “These poems were written in an attempt to excise the illness that had taken root in me because of my silence.”

She added, “I’ve spent my entire life keeping the secrets of men, my body aches from carrying the weight of their sins.” This book, Fox writes, has given her “freedom,” and she hopes that it will “inspire others to take back their happiness and their identity by using their voice to illuminate what’s been buried, but not forgotten, in the darkness.”