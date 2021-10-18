Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green Legally Single

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green have settled their differences and agreed upon the terms of their divorce and custody, TMZ reports. The pair filed papers Friday, and just need a judge to sign off on the deal.

They have reportedly agreed on joint legal and physical custody of their three sons; while the pair did not have a prenup, because they’re in California, that means that anything acquired during their 10-year marriage would be split in half. No word on child or spousal report, but the papers did reference a settlement.

The pair were engaged in 2006, broke things off in 2009, then got engaged again in 2010. They married that year; Fox filed for divorce, withdrew the papers in 2019, then refiled again last November. They have both moved on; Fox with Machine Gun Kelly, Green with Sharna Burgess, his Dancing With the Stars partner.