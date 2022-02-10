Megan Fox And Brian Austin Green Are Officially Divorced

Megan Fox is now officially divorced from Brian Austin Green, freeing her up to wed fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly.

According to TMZ, a judge signed off on the former couple’s divorce settlement on Tuesday (Feb. 8th). The outlet also reports that the actress will also have her legal name reverted back to Fox from Megan Green.

Fox and Green were married in 2010 and had their first two children before she filed for divorce in 2015. The pair reconciled in 2016 and had their third child, Journey, before splitting again in 2019. In November 2020, Fox filed for divorce from Green and it was finalized in October 2021.