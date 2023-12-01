Meg Ryan Says ‘Aging Is Not That Terrifying’

Meg Ryan is embracing getting older. The When Harry Met Sally actor spoke with Glamour in an interview published Thursday (November 30th) about the stigma against aging and how she deals with negative comments about her looks.

“Our culture is so obsessed with youth,” Ryan said. “As an old person now, I love my age. I love where I’m at. Aging is not that terrifying. We’re all doing it. I wish someone had told me earlier, ‘Just relax. It is what it is. Don’t pay attention to the obstacles.’”

When asked how she feels about the comments that she looks “unrecognizable” now, the You’ve Got Mail star said, “I can’t pay attention to it. I just can’t. It’s not worth it. Of course that would hurt someone’s feelings, but there are so many more interesting things to think about. Meanness and hatred are just so stupid.”