Meek Mill Says Nothing Happened

On Tuesday night, July 21st, Kanye West posted a series of tweets that insinuated that his wife, Kim Kardashian West, behaved inappropriately during a prison reform meeting with Meek Mill last year. The rapper deleted the tweets but he wrote that he’s been trying to divorce his wife since the incident. On Wednesday, July 22nd, Meek Mill took to Twitter to clear up the allegations. He simply tweeted, “Sh** is cappp cmon …..” Cap is a hip-hop term for lies.

According to TMZ.com , Mill and Kim Kardashian West were never alone during the meeting. They were joined by philanthropist Clara Wu Tsai when they met at Jean-Georges restaurant at the Waldorf in Los Angeles. A witness maintains that Kardashian-West left the dinner alone.

Kardashian-West took to Instagram to address her husband’s recent outbursts. She wrote, “As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder . Anyone who has this or has a love on in their life who does, know how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconception about mental health.”

She continued, “Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.”

She added, “I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions,” she wrote. “He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with that pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder. Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times do not align with his intentions.”