‘Mean Girls’ Remake Rules The Domestic Box Office

The Mean Girls musical remake took the box office by storm over the weekend, in spite of Winter Storm Gerri. The film brought in $28 million over the three-day stretch—compared to the $24.4 million the original 2004 film brought in. It is expected to reach at least $32 million by Monday (January 15th). Meanwhile, Beekeeper debuted in second place with $16.8 million and is expected to hit $19.2 million by Monday (January 15th).

Box Office Numbers from Friday (January 12th) through Sunday (January 14th):

1. Mean Girls, $28 million

2. Beekeeper, $16.8 million

3. Wonka, $7.6 million

4. Anyone But You, $7.5 million

5. Migration, $5.15 million

6. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, $4.86 million

7. Guntur Kaaram, $4.1 million

8. Night Swim, $4 million

9. Boys in the Boat, $3.5 million

10. The Book of Clarence, $2.58 million