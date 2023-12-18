Mayim Bialik, Ken Jennings, ‘Origin’ + More!

MAYIM BIALIK ANNOUNCES SHE WILL NO LONGER HOST ‘JEOPARDY!:’ Mayim Bialik took to Instagram on Friday (December 15th) to share that Sony has let her go as one of the hosts of Jeopardy! Former contestant Ken Jennings will continue to host the show. The Blossom actor wrote that she is “deeply grateful” for her time on the show.

CHECK OUT THE NEW TRAILER FOR ‘ORIGIN:’ On Friday (December 15th), Neon Films released the first full trailer for the highly anticipated new film by Ava Duvernay, Origin. DuVernay shared the trailer to Instagram and wrote in the caption, “My heart beats inside of this film. I don’t know much else to write here. Except that, ORIGIN is an offering from me to you. It is a cry. A shout. A fist. A deep breath. A hand to hold. I hope it reaches you somehow – in the ways that matter. Love, A.”