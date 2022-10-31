Maya Rudolph Felt ‘Embarrassed And Humiliated’ During Her First Appearance On ‘The Late Show With David Letterman’

In a recent interview with WSJ. Magazine, Maya Rudolph said she “did not have a good time” during her first appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman in 2009.

“I did not have a good time,” the Loot actress told the publication. “He said my name wrong, and I just sat there, like, I grew up my whole life in love with you. And now my heart is broken. And I’m sitting here embarrassed and humiliated. I didn’t know how to handle it.”

Rudolph added that now, she tries to be funny when she’s uncomfortable. “I didn’t know how to come up with something funny to say. My public persona muscle wasn’t strong yet,” she said. The Bridesmaids actress added, “I’ve definitely gotten much better.”

Letterman apologized to Rudolph later in the episode. “I’m sorry that I mispronounced your name,” he said. “I’m just a boob, there’s no excuse for it, and from the bottom of my heart, I sincerely apologize.”