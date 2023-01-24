Maya Rudolph, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon + More!

MAYA RUDOLPH IS THE NEW SPOKESPERSON FOR M&M’S: Maya Rudolph has officially been tapped as M&M’s new spokesperson. The candy company issued a statement on Monday (January 23rd), sharing that they were putting their “spokescandies” on an “indefinite pause” and are bringing the Bridesmaids actress to the table instead. This comes after some people took issue with the Green M&M switching from white go-go boots to sneakers last year. “In the last year, we’ve made some changes to our beloved spokescandies. We weren’t sure if anyone would notice. And we definitely didn’t think it would break the internet. But now we get it — even a candy’s shoes can be polarizing. Which was the last thing M&M’S wanted since we’re all about bringing people together,” the company wrote in a statement on Instagram. Rudolph told Today, “I’m thrilled to be working with M&M’s. I am a lifelong lover of the candy and I feel like it’s such an honor to be asked to be part of such a legendary brand’s campaign.”

‘AIR’ GETS RELEASE DATE: Variety reports that the movie Air, directed by Ben Affleck, is set to hit theaters on April 5th. The film is about the partnership between Nike and Michael Jordan, and it is the first movie produced by Affleck and Matt Damon’s new production company, Artists Equity.

SUNDANCE FILM FESTIVAL JURORS WALK OUT OF ‘MAGAZINE DREAMS:’ According to People, the Sundance Film Festival premiere of Magazine Dreams was “not accessible” to one of the festival’s jurors, Marlee Matlin, who has been deaf since she was 18 months old. When the CODA actress was given a captioning device that didn’t work, she and the other two members of the jury for Sundance’s U.S. Dramatic Competition, Jeremy O. Harris and Eliza Hittman, walked out of the screening. “The U.S. independent cinema movement began as a way to make film accessible to everyone, not just those with the most privileges among us. As a jury our ability to celebrate the work that all of you have put into making these films has been disrupted by the fact that they are not accessible to all three of us,” the trio wrote in a letter to filmmakers at the festival on Friday (January 20th). The device has since been repaired and the jurors will be screening Magazine Dreams “as a group” before the festival ends.

‘GIRLS TRIP’ SEQUEL IS ‘OFFICIALLY HAPPENING:’ Variety reports that there will in fact be a Girls Trip 2, featuring the original cast. Tracy Oliver, who co-wrote the first film, told the outlet that she had a “definitive ‘Girls Trip 2′ update” while at the Sundance Film Festival. “It’s officially happening,” she said. “I can say that.” Oliver added that they’re “looking to set it in Ghana.”