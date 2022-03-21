Maury, John Clayton, Producers Guild Awards + More!

MAURY ENDS AFTER 31 YEARS: People reports that, after 31 years on the air, the talk show Maury is coming to a close. Original episodes are set to air through September, and the show will live on in syndication in the future. Host Maury Povich told TVLine in a statement, “Six years ago when I was ready to retire, my NBCUniversal family asked me to continue the show. Even though I told them I was ready for assisted living, out of loyalty to NBCUniversal and my more than 100 staff and crew members, Tracie Wilson and I agreed to one more deal. I’m so proud of my relationship with NBCUniversal and all those who worked on the Maury show, but as I occasionally tell my guests: ‘Enough, already!’”

JOHN CLAYTON DIES AT 67: According to People, NFL reporter for ESPN John Clayton died on Friday (March 18th) at the age of 67, following a brief illness. ESPN’s Chris Mortensen wrote in a tweet that Clayton died “peacefully,” adding, “We loved John. We are mourning his loss.”

ANIMATION GUILD MEMBERS RALLY IN BURBANK: According to Deadline, several hundred members of Animation Guild rallied in Burbank, California, on Sunday (March 20th) to demand a fair contract with Alliance of Motion Picture & Television Producers. Signs at the rally read, “New deal 4 animation” and “Cartoons are serious business,” while the Animation Guild members chanted, “New contract, new deal,” and “TAG United will never be defeated.”

PRODUCERS GUILD AWARDS WINNERS ANNOUNCED: Deadline reports that on Saturday night (March 19th), the 33rd annual Producers Guild Awards were held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. CODA won the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures, signaling that the film could take home Best Picture at the Oscars.

See the list of winners here:

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

CODA

Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures

Summer of Soul (… or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

Encanto

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television — Drama

Succession (Season 3)

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited-Series Television

Mare of Easttown

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television — Comedy

Ted Lasso (Season 2)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Stand-up, and Talk Television

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (Season 8)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game and Competition Television

RuPaul’s Drag Race (Season 13)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Nonfiction Television

The Beatles: Get Back (Season 1)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

Tom Petty: Somewhere You Feel Free — The Making of Wildflowers