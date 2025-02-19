Mauricio Umansky Has ‘Metal Plate & 12 Screws’ After Breaking Clavicle In Ski Accident

Mauricio Umansky, the estranged husband of Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, provided an update on his condition after breaking his clavicle while skiing in Aspen, Colorado. In an Instagram post, Umansky revealed that he underwent surgery, requiring a metal plate and 12 screws, and expressed gratitude for the support he received. “I expect a speedy recovery. The doctors and nurses at Aspen Valley Hospital are the best,” he said. “I was wearing a helmet and that for sure saved me,” Umansky included images of himself in a hospital gown and an X-ray of the injury. “Play hard sometimes you get hurt but the care here has been incredible,” he wrote.