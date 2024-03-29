Maura Tierney’s Neighbor Posts Profane Note Over Her Loud Music

Maura Tierney, known for her role in ER, revealed that she received a profane note from her neighbor in New York City for playing loud James Taylor music. The incident came to light during her appearance on Live With Kelly and Mark. Tierney explained that she and her boyfriend enjoy playing music in their brownstone home. However, the next morning, she found a note attached to her door urging her to “Be better” and turn down the volume. Although she approached her neighbor about it, they claimed not to have heard anything. Tierney speculated that it may have been a passing person.