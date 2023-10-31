Matthew Perry’s ‘Friends’ Costars Are ‘Utterly Devastated’ By His Loss

On Monday (October 30th), the cast of Friends released a joint statement to People, reacting to the news of Matthew Perry’s death over the weekend at the age of 54. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer all mourned the loss of their longtime friend and costar in the letter.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” the group wrote. Friends ran for 10 seasons, from 1994 to 2004. “There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

“In time we will say more, as and when we are able,” Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc, and Schwimmer continued. “For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

Salma Hayek shared a tribute to the Whole Nine Yards actor on Instagram Monday (October 30th) as well. The Frida actress starred alongside him in the 1997 movie Fools Rush In. “I was very moved last year when Matthew shared on his Instagram stories how much he loved ‘Fools Rush In,’ and how he thought that that film we did together was probably his best movie,” Hayek wrote.

She added, “Throughout the years, he and I found ourselves reminiscing about that meaningful time in our lives with a deep sense of nostalgia and gratitude. My friend, you are gone much too soon, but I will continue to cherish your silliness, your perseverance, and your lovely heart. Farewell, sweet Matthew, we will never forget you.”