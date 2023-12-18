Matthew Perry’s Cause Of Death Is Revealed

On Friday (December 15th), the Los Angeles County medical examiner’s office released an autopsy report stating Matthew Perry’s cause of death. The Friends actor died due to the “acute effects of ketamine.”

Perry died unexpectedly at the age of 54 on October 28th. He was found unresponsive in a hot tub in his Los Angeles home.

The medical examiner’s office shared that the level of ketamine found in his blood was equivalent to the amount typically used for general anesthesia. The report added that drowning, coronary artery disease, and the effects of buprenorphine also played a role in his death.