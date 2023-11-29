Matthew Perry, Margaret Cho, Emily Ratajkowski + More!

MATTHEW PERRY’S STEPFATHER ASKS FANS TO CONTRIBUTE TO THE MATTHEW PERRY FOUNDATION: Matthew Perry’s stepfather, Keith Morrison, spoke publicly about the Friends actor’s death for the first time on X Monday (November 27th), a month after Perry died unexpectedly at the age of 54. “This is not the sort of thing I commonly do, this pitch. But this year is different. And tomorrow is Giving Tuesday. Do what you can; he would have been grateful,” Morrison wrote. The Dateline correspondent included a link to the Matthew Perry Foundation’s website, which aims to continue Perry’s “enduring commitment to helping others struggling with the disease of addiction.”

MARGARET CHO SHARES THAT SHE’S BEEN SOBER FOR SEVEN YEARS: Margaret Cho is celebrating seven years of sobriety. The Fire Island actor said on the most recent episode of The Osbournes podcast that “this time around” she’s hit the seven-year mark. Commenting on her substance abuse struggles over the years, she added, “I’ve been around since 1996. Hopefully this time around it’ll stick … I’ve spent a lot of time on it this time.”

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI FACES CRITICISM FOR ‘FATPHOBIC’ PHOTO SHOOT: Emily Ratajkowski is facing backlash after she shared a collection of photos from a photoshoot with M Magazine to Instagram. In one photo, the Gone Girl actor is standing in a pair of jeans that are several sizes too big for her—and she holds them out to emphasize the empty space. Many people took to the comments section to criticize this decision. “What in the fatphobic hell is that second picture?” one person wrote, according to Today. Another person commented, “Not sure how u think wearing oversized jeans made for a much larger person and accentuating your smallness promotes healthy body image like you preach in your books/social media. shame on you.” Plus-size model Tess Holliday joked, “I’ve been looking for those jeans in the second photo if you could just please return them that would cool. Tysm.”

KYLIE JENNER TELLS JENNIFER LAWRENCE SHE AND JORDYN WOODS ‘NEVER FULLY CUT EACH OTHER OFF:’ Kylie Jenner opened up to Jennifer Lawrence about her friendship with Jordyn Woods for a piece published in Interview Magazine on Monday (November 27th). Woods and Jenner were best friends for years before Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloe Kardashian with Woods. Despite the rift this caused in their friendship, Jenner said, “Jordyn and I, we always stayed in touch throughout the years, and we would meet up at my house and catch up and just talk through everything.” The Kardashians star added, “We never fully cut each other off, and one day, naturally, we were like, we want to get sushi, and we don’t want to hide anymore.” In July, the pair were photographed together for the first time in years.