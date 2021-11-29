Matthew McConaughey Will Not Run For Governor Of Texas

Matthew McConaughey has decided not to run for Governor of Texas.

In a three-minute video posted onto his personal Instagram page Sunday (Nov. 28th), the actor shared that although he will not be seeking political office, he will still work to better his home state.

He said, “I’m going to continue to work and invest the bounty I have by supporting entrepreneurs, businesses and foundations that I believe are creating pathways for people to succeed in life. Organizations that have a mission to serve and build trust while also generating prosperity. That’s the American dream.”

The announcement comes after a recent Dallas Morning News poll showing McConaughey would beat both Republican incumbent Greg Abbott and Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke.