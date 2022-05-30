Matthew McConaughey Visits Hometown Of Uvalde, Texas, To Honor Shooting Victims

On Friday (May 27th), Matthew McConaughey traveled to his hometown of Uvalde, Texas, to pay his respects for the 19 children and two teachers who were killed during the Robb Elementary School shooting last week. McConaughey was born in Uvalde, and his mother worked as a teacher at a school approximately a mile away from Robb Elementary.

The Dazed and Confused actor visited the Uvalde Civic Center alongside U.S. Representative Tony Gonzales. Together they met with families of the victims, and Gonzales shared photos of the visit to Twitter on Friday (May 27th). In a follow-up post, he wrote, “Thank you Matthew for helping to heal our community. Your visit brought so many smiling faces to Uvalde. See you soon my friend.”

McConaughey shared a moving post about the shooting earlier in the week. “This is an epidemic we can control, and whichever side of the aisle we may stand on, we all know we can do better. We must do better. Action must be taken so that no parent has to experience what the parents in Uvalde and the others before them have endured,” he wrote.