Matthew McConaughey Talks Political Extremes, 'Illiberal' Left

Matthew McConaughey is once again sharing his thoughts on the “illiberal” left. During an interview with Good Morning Britain, the 51-year-old spoke out against political extremists.

McConaughey said: [“You need liberals. What I don’t think we need is the illiberals, and what I don’t think that some liberals see is that they’re often being cannibalized by the illiberals. Now, you know, there are extremes on both sides that I think are unfair — that I don’t think are the right place to be/The extreme left and the extreme right completely illegitimize the other side. The liberal and the conservative sides, which we need in some places. The two extremes completely illegitmize the other side, or they exaggerate that side’s stance into an irrational state that makes no sense."] SOUNDCUE (:50 OC: . . .makes no sense.)

He also addressed cancel culture. He said: "Where the waterline is going to land on this freedom of speech, and what we allow and what we don’t and where this cancel culture goes… is a very interesting place that we’re engaged in right now as a society of trying to figure out, because we haven’t found the right spot.”

McConaughey, who calls himself “aggressively centrist,” first divided fans while talking about the “far left” Hollywood elites with Russell Brand. McConaughey is promoting his memoir Greenlights, and has expressed interest in politics several times on his book tour.