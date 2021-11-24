Matthew McConaughey Named Philanthropist Of The Year

The Hollywood Reporter has named Matthew McConaughey Philanthropist of the Year. The Oscar-winning actor and his wife, Camila Alves McConaughey, are being recognized for the work of their just keep livin Foundation, which they started in 2008. The foundation focuses on “fitness, mental health, teamwork, and community service” at Title I schools.

With an impressive success rate, nearly 100 percent of the program’s participants have graduated from schools with dropout rates as high as 50 percent.

A spotlight is also being shone on McConaughey’s other philanthropic efforts, including raising $7.7 million with his virtual We’re Texas concert in March, held for victims of winter storm Uri.

On the possibility of running for Governor of Texas, McConaughey told The Hollywood Reporter, “It’s a new embassy of leadership that I have really been doing my diligence to study, to look into, to question what it is, what would it be for me.”