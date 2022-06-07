Matthew McConaughey Calls For ‘Gun Responsibility’ In New Op-Ed

On Monday (June 6th), The Austin American-Statesman published an op-ed by Matthew McConaughey on gun laws, following the tragic mass shooting at Robb Elementary School. McConaughey was born in Uvalde, Texas, where the shooting took place.

“I believe that responsible, law-abiding Americans have a Second Amendment right, enshrined by our founders, to bear arms. I also believe we have a cultural obligation to take steps toward slowing down the senseless killing of our children. The debate about gun control has delivered nothing but status quo. It’s time we talk about gun responsibility,” he wrote.

The Dallas Buyers Club actor continued, “There is no constitutional barrier to gun responsibility. Keeping firearms out of the hands of dangerous people is not only the responsible thing to do, it is the best way to protect the Second Amendment. We can do both.”

McConaughey suggests requiring background checks for all gun sales, raising the age to buy an assault rifle to 21 unless the person is in the military, and establishing a waiting period for the purchase of assault rifles.