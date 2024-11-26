Matthew Broderick & Son James Wilkie Broderick To Guest Star On ‘Elsbeth’ Together

James Wilkie Broderick, the 22-year-old son of Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker, will make his TV debut as a guest star alongside his father in an upcoming episode of CBS’ Elsbeth, slated to air in 2025. The episode will revolve around the world of college admission consulting, with Matthew playing Lawrence Grey, a consultant driven to murder, and James Wilkie portraying Carl, a top “success trainer.” The episode marks the duo’s first time sharing the screen. Elsbeth, an offshoot of The Good Wife, frequently features big Broadway names. James Wilkie Broderick is a senior at Brown University and previously appeared in the Apple TV series Lady In The Lake. (Deadline)