Matthew Broderick Says He Was ‘Mugged Often’ While Growing Up In NYC

Matthew Broderick appeared on Tuesday’s (September 5th) episode of the Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi podcast and spoke about his time growing up on Washington Square North in New York City.

“I got mugged often! I’ve been mugged all through the Village, Times Square, Upper West Side,” the Ferris Bueller’s Day Off star said. “I never had any money! And people constantly wanted to mug me.” Broderick said this happened “a lot” when he was about 12 years old.

The No Hard Feelings actor said these incidents were mostly due to “other boys just being bullies and getting lunch money or something like that,” but that “sometimes it was somewhat scary.” One time, he and a friend were skateboarding in Central Park when a “massive gang” took their skateboards and he “got whacked in the head with some sort of stick!”

“You get on the subway and somebody will sit next to you and put their arm around you rather aggressively and say, ‘What’s in your pocket?’ What’s your name?’ — just be like asking you a lot of questions,” Broderick added. “You’re just waiting, praying for the train to come out of the tunnel on the platform.”