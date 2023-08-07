Matthew Broderick Opens Up About How ‘Hard’ The ’90s Were After ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’

Things weren’t always easy for Matthew Broderick after starring in the hit 1986 film Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. In a recent interview with The Guardian, the Painkiller actor said he’s “made peace with” the fact that he’ll always be known for that role.

“What’s my legacy? Well, I’m Ferris Bueller, I suppose. I have to accept it. And I like it. I’ve made my peace with it,” he commented.

The Cable Guy actor said it was difficult to move on to new projects following this role. “People associated me with younger roles, but I wanted them to come with me and get used to the fact that I’m wrinkly. And it was hard. The 90s were hard. Lots of ups and downs. But I always tried to keep at it, keep my heart in it. Hopefully that keeps you in the game,” he said.

Broderick added, “I always wanted to have a long career. And it’s been 40 years, so I guess I must have done something right.”