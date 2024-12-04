Mattel Sued After ‘Wicked’ Dolls List Adult Film Website On Packaging

Mattel is facing a lawsuit for mistakenly printing an adult entertainment website URL on its Wicked dolls’ packaging instead of the official domain. The South Carolina mother behind the class action claims “emotional distress” as her minor daughter was exposed to “hardcore, full on nude pornographic images depicting actual intercourse.” Despite keeping evidence of the “inexcusable error,” the plaintiff alleges that Mattel failed to provide a refund, leading to demands for damages. The printing mistake, which affected numerous boxes, prompted Mattel to quickly apologize and pull the dolls from retailers in response. (COS)