Matt Damon Says Turning Down Role In ‘Avatar’ Was ‘The Dumbest Thing An Actor Has Ever Done’

Matt Damon regrets not saying yes to a role in Avatar. The Good Will Hunting actor was offered the lead in the original film—and he would have made approximately $250 million had he taken the job.

“It’s the dumbest thing an actor ever did in the history of acting,” he told Entertainment Tonight.

Zoe Saldana, who was on set with Damon for Stella Artois’ Let’s Do Dinner campaign, chimed in to tell the Air star: “I don’t think your career suffered because of it, trust me.”

“Do you know what kind of movie that would’ve been if I would had been in it?” Damon joked, applauding Saldana for being in multiple movies that have made more than $2 billion, including Avatar.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actress replied, “I didn’t plan it, trust me. I’ve just always felt blessed that I was picked, that I worked really hard and auditioned. I’m not Matt Damon. I don’t get to turn down Avatars.”