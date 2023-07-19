Matt Damon ‘Negotiated Extensively’ With His Wife Before Starring In ‘Oppenheimer’

Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, reached an agreement in couple’s therapy about him taking a break from acting, under one condition: if Christopher Nolan called, he could say yes to the project. Then came Oppenheimer.

The Good Will Hunting actor sat down with his costars from the forthcoming film for Entertainment Weekly’s “Around the Table” segment recently and said he “negotiated extensively” with his wife about this. “This is going to sound made up, but it’s actually true. [I] negotiated extensively with my wife that I was taking time off,” Damon said.

“I had been in Interstellar, and then Chris put me on ice for a couple of movies, so I wasn’t in the rotation,” he continued. “But I actually negotiated in couples therapy ­– this is a true story — the one caveat to my taking time off was if Chris Nolan called.”

The Air actor added, “This is without knowing whether or not he was working on anything, because he never tells. He just calls you out of the blue. And so, it was a moment in my household.”