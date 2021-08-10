Matt Damon Joins Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez/s Beach Date

Three’s a party? Matt Damon was photographed hitting the beach with Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck as the pair looked as loved up as ever. The trio was walking in Malibu, with Lopez turning heads in her sheer skirt, slit up to the hip.

Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 48, have been spotted all over the globe, and fans can’t seem to get enough of the pair. There were engaged, but ultimately split days before their 2004 wedding. Damon has been a vocal advocate of Affleck’s renewed romance, issuing multiple statements in interviews. He told Extra: “I’m just so happy for him.”

Insiders also have spilled the pair seem very happy and are trying to do “everything they can to make it work.”