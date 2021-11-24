Matt Damon Is Co-Writing A Book On Clean Water

Matt Damon is teaming up with environmental engineer Gary White to write a book on access to clean water. The Worth of Water will be published by the Penguin Random House imprint Portfolio on March 1st, featuring blurbs from former President Bill Clinton and Nobel Peace Prize-winner Muhammad Yunus.

Damon and White met at a Clinton Global Initiative gathering in 2008, and together they founded the nonprofits Water.org and WaterEquity. “We’re excited to have written this book together, and we can’t wait to share the story of what happens when a movie actor and a civil engineer team up to try and take on the global water crisis,” Damon and White said in a statement on Tuesday (November 23rd).

Damon has been adamant about addressing the need for water sanitation since visiting Zambia in 2006.