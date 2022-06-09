Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Jason Bateman + More!

website maker

MATT DAMON AND BEN AFFLECK ARE STARTING A PRODUCTION COMPANY: Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are coming together again … This time to launch a production company! Deadline reports that the pair are in talks with RedBird Capital’s Gerry Cardinale to secure funding for the company.

JASON BATEMAN LEAVES ‘ARTEMIS,’ CITING CREATIVE DIFFERENCES: The AV Club reports that Arrested Development star Jason Bateman will no longer serve as director on the film Artemis, starring Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans. Bateman reportedly quit the film due to creative differences.

THE TRAILER FOR ‘THE TERMINAL LIST’ IS RELEASED: According to Entertainment Tonight, the action-packed trailer for Amazon Prime’s The Terminal List dropped on Wednesday (June 8th). The show stars Chris Pratt and Constance Wu as they try to solve the puzzle of a fatal set-up. The series will be released on the streaming platform July 1st.

WATCH THE TEASER FOR ROB ZOMBIE’S ‘THE MUNSTERS:’ Deadline reports that Rob Zombie revealed a first look at his remake of The Munsters. Zombie previously said that this is the project he’s “been chasing for 20 years.” The original series aired in black and white, but it looks like this version is “now in living color.”