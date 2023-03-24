Matt Damon And Ben Affleck Shared A Joint Bank Account As Young Actors

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck once shared a bank account.

The duo told The Bill Simmons Podcast that they started the joint account to fund auditions and start their acting careers.

Affleck said, “We were going to help each other and be there for each other. It was like, ‘You’re not going to be alone. I’m not going to be alone. Let’s go out there and do this together.’”

Damon added, “As long as one of us had money we knew the power wasn’t going to get shut off.”