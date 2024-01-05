Mary Kay Letourneau’s Ex-Husband Vili Fualaau Is ‘Offended’ By ‘May December’

Vili Fualaau is sharing his thoughts on May December, the Netflix film starring Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore that was inspired by his relationship with his ex-wife, Mary Kay Letourneau.

Letourneau pleaded guilty to two counts of child rape in a highly publicized trial in 1997, when she was 34 years old. Fualaau, who was 12 years old and one of her sixth-grade students at the time, was the victim in the case. The pair were later married in 2005, before Fualaau filed for legal separation in 2017.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published on Thursday (January 4th), Fualaau said no one involved in the making of the movie contacted him. “I’m still alive and well … If they had reached out to me, we could have worked together on a masterpiece. Instead, they chose to do a ripoff of my original story,” he said.

Fualaau added, “I’m offended by the entire project and the lack of respect given to me — who lived through a real story and is still living it.”