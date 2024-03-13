Marvels Fires ‘X-Men ’97’ Showrunner Weeks Before Premiere

Beau DeMayo, the creator of the upcoming Disney+ animated series X-Men ’97, has been fired by Marvel Studios just weeks before the premiere. DeMayo, who also worked on Marvel’s Disney+ series Moon Knight, had finished writing duties for the X-Men show’s second season and was preparing for the Hollywood premiere when the sudden departure occurred. The reason for the firing remains undisclosed. Marvel has not commented on the matter, and DeMayo’s representatives have not provided any further information.

The firing comes as a surprise as it is unusual for a top creative producer on a Marvel project to miss a premiere or cancel press plans last minute. X-Men ’97 is a continuation of the beloved ’90s Fox Kids show and is set to debut on March 20th.