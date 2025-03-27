Marvel Announces Lengthy A-List Cast For ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

Marvel Studios unveiled the star-studded cast for Avengers: Doomsday, with production to commence in London next month. The ensemble includes beloved MCU icons like Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Anthony Mackie (Captain America), and Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), alongside newcomers such as Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova) and Simu Liu (Shang-Chi). Notably, X-Men veterans Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen are joining the roster, alongside fellow X-Men alums Alan Cuming and Kelsey Grammer. Members of the new Fantastic Four, including Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn will also appear. The announcement of Avengers: Doomsday has garnered immense excitement, especially with the return of Robert Downey Jr. as Dr. Doom. The film, slated for release on May 1, 2026, will be followed by Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027. (THR)