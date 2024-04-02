Martin Short is set to become the new mayor of Funner, California. He will follow in the footsteps of previous mayors Rob Riggle, David Hasselhoff, and Jane Lynch, and aims to make the city even more fun. Short expressed his excitement, stating, “It’s my goal to make every part of the already fun Harrah’s Resort SoCal even Funner.” Funner, a small town officially named by the Rincon Tribe in 2016, is dedicated to promoting fun in every business. Short will work alongside the city council, led by Jill Barrett, to enhance the city as its fourth mayor. The inauguration will take place on May 13, where Short will share his plans to protect and promote fun in Funner.