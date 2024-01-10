Martin Short, Meryl Streep, Paul Giamatti + More!

MARTIN SHORT AND MERYL STREEP ARE NOT DATING: Martin Short addressed the rumors that he and his Only Murders in the Building costar, Meryl Streep, are dating. Fans began speculating that they were an item after seeing them together at the Golden Globes. His rep told People on Tuesday (January 9th) that they “are just very good friends, nothing more.”

PAUL GIAMATTI CELEBRATES GOLDEN GLOBES WIN AT AN IN-N-OUT: On Sunday (January 7th), Billions actor Paul Giamatti was photographed eating at an In-N-Out after attending the Golden Globes. Giamatti won the award for Best Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for his role in The Holdovers. In one photo, his trophy can be seen on the table alongside his burger.

TIMOTHEE CHALAMET AND SELENA GOMEZ ADDRESS GOLDEN GLOBES RUMORS: After a clip of Selena Gomez gossiping with Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes Sunday (January 7th) went viral, rumors started spreading that it had something to do with Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner. Both the Wonka actor and the “Same Old Love” singer denied this. Chalamet told TMZ that things were “all good” between the three of them and denied any bad blood. Gomez commented on an Instagram post shared by E! News: “I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that’s anyone business.”

MARK HAMILL HAS ‘FINALLY MET’ HIS ‘MOTHER’ NATALIE PORTMAN: Mark Hamill and Natalie Portman made acquaintance for the very first time at the Golden Globes on Sunday (January 7th). Hamill shared a photo of them together to X on Monday (January 8th). “Now I have finally met my ‘mother’, thanks to the @goldenglobes,” he wrote in the caption. According to People, Hamill played Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise starting in 1977, while Portman played his mother Padmé in the prequel trilogy introduced in 1999. Hamill previously shared a photo of Portman as Padmé to X in 2018, writing, “FUN FACT: I’ve never met this woman.”