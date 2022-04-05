Martha Stewart’s Four Dogs Kill Her Cat, Princess Peony

Martha Stewart is mourning the loss of her cat, Princess Peony, who was tragically killed by Stewart’s four dogs recently. The Martha Bakes host posted a photo of Princess Peony’s burial to Instagram on Sunday (April 3rd).

“burying the beautiful and unusual Princess Peony. the four dogs mistook her for an interloper and killed her defenseless little self. i will miss her very badly . RIP beauty,” she wrote.

Princess Peony celebrated her 12th birthday last year. In a follow-up post, Stewart shared a photo of the beloved cat.

It is reported that Stewart’s cats were not very comfortable around her dogs even before this happened. In August 2021, she posted to social media, “My cats feel liberated because the four dogs are away on vacation. Leaving the cats alone in the house to roam, relax, recover !!!”