Martha Stewart, Rosie O’Donnell, Tom Brady + More!

MARTHA STEWART IS CRITICIZED FOR USING ‘A SMALL ICEBERG’ IN HER COCKTAILS: Martha Stewart is in hot water after she shared photos from a recent cruise to Greenland on Instagram Monday (August 28th). One photo shows the Martha Bakes host holding up a cocktail glass, while another shows a giant piece of ice on a cart. “End of the first zodiac cruise from @swanhelleniccruises into a very beautiful fjord on the east coast of greenland. We actually captured a small iceberg for our cocktails tonight,” she captioned the post. According to Page Six, people heavily criticized her in the comments section. One person wrote, “Wealthy white people drinking their iceberg cocktails while the planet is in flames is a bit tone deaf.” Another commented, “Global warming and melting ice caps but we need glacier ice for cocktails?! Talk about tone def [sic]. Been a fan for years but I’ve seen enough caviar lately as I struggle to buy groceries that I’m out.”

ROSIE O’DONNELL ASKS FANS FOR FASHION ADVICE BEFORE ATTENDING BEYONCE CONCERT: Rosie O’Donnell took to TikTok recently to ask her fans for advice on what to wear to Beyonce’s Labor Day concert. “I’ve been told by a fairly reliable source that Beyoncé wants everyone who’s coming to see her on Labor Day to wear silver clothes,” the League of Their Own actress said in a video. “Does anyone know where I can get silver clothes to wear? I mean, like a silver shirt maybe? I mean, I want to be part of the cool kids. I don’t want to disobey the queen bee. You know what I’m saying?” She later thanked fans for their input and said she thinks she’s “going with white pants, a thin white hoodie, and a puffer vest that is bright metallic silver.” The Sleepless in Seattle actress captioned the follow-up post, “GOT ME SOME SILVER – thank u all.”

TOM BRADY IS REPORTEDLY NOT BOTHERED BY IRINA SHAYK AND BRADLEY COOPER’S VACATION PHOTOS: According to Us Weekly, Tom Brady isn’t worried about Irina Shayk’s recent vacation with her ex-boyfriend, Bradley Cooper. “Tom has no idea if Irina is still seeing Bradley, but it’s really none of his business,” a source told the outlet. “Tom and Irina aren’t in a committed relationship, so she’s free to see anybody she likes.”

ROBERT DOWNEY JR. CELEBRATES 18 YEARS OF MARRIAGE WITH HIS WIFE SUSAN DOWNEY: Robert Downey Jr. and his wife, Susan Downey, celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary with a romantic Instagram post. The pair recreated a photo from their wedding day, showing the Oppenheimer actor leaning in to kiss Susan with his eyes closed, as she looks down and smiles while holding a bouquet of flowers. “18 years , love still in bloom!!” he captioned the snapshots.

MANDY MOORE CONGRATULATES HER EX-BOYFRIEND ANDY RODDICK ON US OPEN ANNIVERSARY: Mandy Moore shared a GQ article to her Instagram stories on Monday (August 28th) to congratulate her ex-boyfriend, Andy Roddick. “Andy was a really formative part of my young adult life and although we’re not in touch, I was really moved by this article reflecting on the 20th anniversary of his US Open win and the kind of life he’s lead since,” the This Is Us actress wrote. The former couple dated from 2003 to 2004. “I’m so happy for him and his family,” she added. “Congrats on this milestone, Andy!”