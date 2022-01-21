Martha Stewart Reveals Why She Dumped Anthony Hopkins

Martha Stewart revealed on the Ellen DeGeneres Show Thursday (Jan. 20th) that she broke up with Anthony Hopkins because she couldn’t stop thinking of him as his Silence of the Lambs character, Dr. Hannibal Lecter.

She told the host, “I have a big, scary house in Maine that’s way by itself on 100 acres in the forest, and I couldn’t even imagine taking Anthony Hopkins there. I couldn’t – all I could think of was him eating, you know…”

Horror movie fans can only assume she was referencing Lecter’s preference for fava beans and a nice chianti.