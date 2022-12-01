Married GMA Co-Anchors T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Allegedly Having Months-Long Affair

Reports say that married Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have been involved in an alleged affair and have left their partners to be together. According to Page Six, the romance started in March, just around the time the two began training together for the New York City half-marathon.

A source said that back in August, they allegedly both left their respective spouses after being spotted “canoodling” in bars near ABC News headquarters in May. The two went to extreme lengths to hide thier affair. The source explained, “They have a very cozy relationship on air, but that is what is expected. But they were very careful behind the scenes to keep their affair secret. The producers at ‘GMA’ are shocked to hear they are having an affair.”

It’s being reported that just two weeks before Thanksgiving, the GMA co-hosts went on a trip to a remote cottage. Robach has since restricted her comments on Instagram. Meanwhile, Holmes’ Instagram has been deactivated.

According to The Daily Mail, Robach allegedly split with her husband in August, the same month Holmes and his wife, Marilee Fiebig separated as well.