Marlee Matlin Expresses Shock At CBS For Not Showing ASL Performers During Super Bowl

Marlee Matlin took to X on Sunday (February 11th) to call out CBS for introducing and then failing to show the American Sign Language (ASL) performers during Super Bowl LVIII.

“I am absolutely SHOCKED @CBS for introducing the Deaf performers at today’s pregame #SuperBowl and then not showing even one second (or more) of their performance,” the CODA actor wrote.

She added that showing the ASL performers “has been tradition for the last 30 years” and asked the network, “WHY!?”

Matlin made history in 1987 as the first deaf actor to win an Academy Award for her role in Children of a Lesser God. She has been an advocate for the deaf community over the course of her career.