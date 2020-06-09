Mark Wahlberg Slammed for Former Hate Crimes After George Floyd Tribute

Mark Wahlberg is being taken to task after he posted a tribute to George Floyd. The 49-year-old Spenser Confidential actor called for everyone to “work together” to combat racism.

Users on social media were quick to remind everyone of the civil rights injunction filed against Walberg and friends in 1986, after he shouted racial epithets at black fourth-graders, and chased them down the street. Two years later, Walberg, then 16, reportedly hit a Vietnamese man in the head while trying to steal alcohol, then punched another one while trying to avoid police.

He served 45 days in jail.

“Hey big guy the hate crimes section on your Wikipedia page isn’t such a good look for you,” commented one, while another wrote, “No one will ever forget.”