Mark Wahlberg Reveals 20-Pound Weight Gain as Will Smith Clinches Series

Ripping a page out of Will Smith’s playbook, Mark Wahlberg has revealed a body transformation. In three weeks, he revealed he gained 20 pounds. But unlike Smith’s admitted COVID-bod, this gain was for a film role.

He posted side-by-side shots of his ripped body, and three weeks later, a puffed-up pooch. "From left photo, three weeks ago to this, now. Thanks to @chef_lawrence_d cooking," Wahlberg captioned the two shirtless pics.

No word yet on the role, but he’ll be packing on another 20.

His friends had his back. Mario Lopez wrote: “Yo. You wear mad chubby well homie!”

Smith, for one, is planning to get fit again, STAT. He announced a new six-part series from YouTube Originals, tentatively titled Best Shape of My Life, which will follow Smith's efforts to get into, as the name suggests, the best shape he's ever been in.

Smith said he spent the “entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry.”