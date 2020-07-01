Mark Wahlberg Is Allergic to Almost Everything

Mark Wahlberg is incredibly sensitive. The Spenser Confidential star revealed on social media that a recent allergy scratch test showed that he was allergic to “almost everything.” He posted a pic of his back, which was covered in swollen spots.

Several of his pals weighed in with advice and thoughts. “I’m no doctor, but based on the inflammation near the puncture marks it looks like you’re allergic to getting poked by needles,” Chris Pratt joked, while Mario Lopez simply replied, “Same.”

“If you end up being allergic to wine, I call dibs on the cellar!” professional golfer Justin Thomas wrote.

Earlier this week, Wahlberg shared that he was heading back to the gym after taking a COVID-break from F45, a global fitness company he invests in. He pushed the franchise, saying it’s “safe, properly sanitized”.