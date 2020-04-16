Mark Ruffalo Shares His Hulk Vision

Mark Ruffalo is ready for the Hulk to go big. Speaking to Variety, the Avengers: Endgame star said he hopes to bring Bruce Banner and his alter-ego to fans in a stand-alone film.

He told Variety: “We’ve never really followed him into his life. He’s always kind of off on the side. He’s like the Rosencrantz and Guildenstern of the Avengers. It’d be interesting to fill in all the blanks about what happened to him in between all these movies.”

Ruffalo also teased a Banner/Hulk appearance in the Disney+ series She-Hulk.

Taika Waititi, Ruffalo’s director in 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok, said that Ruffalo has a distinct vision for Hulk.

“He has very strong opinions about what Hulk would say and how he would say it,” said Waititi. “People assume, ‘Oh, well it’s a CGI character. Why would an actor do the movements?’ But he insisted on doing all the work in motion capture. All of that stuff is him, dressed in those ridiculous pajamas that you have to wear with ping-pong balls on his head.”

Don Cheadle, a bestie of Ruffalo’s and a co-star in Avengers, said that they bonded over their forced wearing of unitards.

“Mark and I get to share that misery,” Cheadle said. “Everyone else is walking around in their cool clothes. Mark and I are walking around in these unitards with symbols and dots and balls attached all over them. Mark has it worse than anyone because he has to wear that rig over his face.”

The 52-year-old has appeared in five films as Hulk. In addition to wanting an opportunity to play him in a stand-alone film, he’d also like to see him team up with Wolverine, played by Hugh Jackman.