Mark Hamill Rules Out Doing More ‘Star Wars’

Star Wars icon Mark Hamill, who portrayed Luke Skywalker in five live-action films and made cameos in The Mandalorian, suggests the character’s story has reached its conclusion. The 73-year-old actor expressed gratitude for his involvement in the franchise, recalling how creator George Lucas described the original 1977 movie as “the most expensive low-budget film ever made.” However, Hamill believes Lucasfilm “should focus on the future and all the new characters.” Despite plans for a Rise of Skywalker sequel centered on Daisy Ridley’s Rey, who was Skywalker’s student, Hamill joked he won’t appear as a “naked Force ghost,” noting he left his robes behind in The Last Jedi. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy has teased that this forthcoming film, set 15 years after the Skywalker saga’s end, will explore the Jedi Order’s disarray. (THR)