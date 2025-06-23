Mark Cuban Says He Turned Down Offer To Be Considered For Kamala Harris’ VP
Mark Cuban who had endorsed and supported Kamala Harris in 2024, confirmed he was invited to submit himself for vetting as a potential vice presidential candidate. However, the Shark Tank star stated, “I’m not very good as a number-two person” and expressed concerns about potentially clashing with Harris, saying, “The last thing we need is me telling Kamala, the president, ‘No, that’s a dumb idea.'” Instead, Harris selected Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her vice presidential pick. Cuban suggested his direct personality and non-political background may have led to a contentious partnership, predicting, “She would have fired me within six days.” (EW)